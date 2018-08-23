Insider Selling: Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CFO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $407,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Cameron Mcmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 75,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $2,126,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $399,560.00.

On Monday, June 25th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 22,206 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $536,719.02.

On Thursday, June 7th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 22,205 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $594,649.90.

SAIL stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 746.25. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,530,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,347,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

