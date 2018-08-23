Insider Selling: Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CRO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $2,915,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SAIL opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $122,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $158,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

