Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $899,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SITE traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 249,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.40. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $95.49.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $687.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 3.39%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 459.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 154,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 126,952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,124,000 after purchasing an additional 136,424 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 270.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,215 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.