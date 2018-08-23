Insider Selling: Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Insider Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $332,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,166,007.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Adam Selipsky sold 6,827 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $701,542.52.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 3,200 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $317,856.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Adam Selipsky sold 3,200 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $317,152.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Adam Selipsky sold 3,200 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $302,880.00.

Shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,494. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $112.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DATA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,572,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,168,000 after purchasing an additional 348,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 4,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $227,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $155,266,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,716,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $167,811,000 after purchasing an additional 179,906 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378,095 shares of the software company’s stock worth $111,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

