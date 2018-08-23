Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) CFO Lynn Larson Blake sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lynn Larson Blake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, July 31st, Lynn Larson Blake sold 766 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $36,829.28.

TCMD opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 30.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCMD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.