Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $2,774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $24.19. 328,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

