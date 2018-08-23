Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.28. Approximately 563,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 975,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.93.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.56% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $208,402.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,513,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 910,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,940,000 after acquiring an additional 833,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,234,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,129,000 after acquiring an additional 324,280 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 598,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.