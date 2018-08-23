Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpace Diagnostics Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.80.

NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.96. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 71.14% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. equities analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

