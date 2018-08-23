Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stake Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $535.00 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.45 and a 52 week high of $539.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.69.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total value of $18,558,001.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,129,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.19, for a total transaction of $127,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,251 shares in the company, valued at $197,140,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,026 shares of company stock worth $60,907,375. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

