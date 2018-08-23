Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) Stake Boosted by Madison Investment Holdings Inc.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the period.

PJP stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $73.49.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

