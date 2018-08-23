Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR opened at $60.07 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

