Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of ISTR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 12,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,231. Investar has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $259.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Investar had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Investar’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, Director James M. Baker bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $193,960.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Investar by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

