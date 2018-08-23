Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 23rd (ABBN, ALO, ALRM, ANDX, AUCOY, BABA, BGM, BTE, FEYE, MPVD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 23rd:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 24 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alio Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It engaged in exploration, development and production primarily in Mexico. The company’s principal assets include the producing San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and the development stage Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. Alio Gold Inc, formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Andeavor Logistics LP engages in the ownership, operation, development and acquisition of crude oil and refined products logistics assets. It operating segments consist of Gathering, Processing and Terminalling and Transportation. Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the North Dakota Williston Basin/Bakken Shale area and the Uinta, Vermillion and greater Green River basins. Processing segment consists of gas processing complexes, including an interest in Green River Processing LLC, which owns fractionation facility and gas processing complexes. Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport. Andeavor Logistics LP, formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP, is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. “

POLYMETAL Intl/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00.

Barkerville Gold Mines (CVE:BGM) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$4.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We view this as indicative of the kind of engagements typically done by FireEye but often not publicized.””

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “3Q EPS missed our & consensus estimates by ~39% & 61% resp. The lower- than-expected results were mainly driven by lower chicken commodity prices & higher production costs. The weak 3Q results & even weaker YTD 4Q trends validate our concerns of an oversupply of chicken in the US. We are surprised by the stock’s outperformance in recent months and attribute it to an anticipated increase in chicken promotions in the QSR channel, which we view as speculative.””

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

ZEONS Corp/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

