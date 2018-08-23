Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tamarack-Valley-Energy (TVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tamarack-Valley-Energy (CVE: TVE):

8/13/2018 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

8/10/2018 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

8/10/2018 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

7/20/2018 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.25.

7/5/2018 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$5.75.

TVE opened at C$25.03 on Thursday. Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd has a 1 year low of C$24.80 and a 1 year high of C$26.98.

In related news, insider Kevin Screen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$70,500.00. Also, insider Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 35,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$145,283.50. Insiders sold a total of 57,435 shares of company stock worth $245,184 over the last three months.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

