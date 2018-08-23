Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Servicemaster Global (SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,438% compared to the typical volume of 119 call options.

NYSE:SERV opened at $60.92 on Thursday. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 76,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 73,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 104.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

