Investors Buy Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $181.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $146.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.39 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock traded down ($1.25) for the day and closed at $50.17

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$54.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 30.83%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $803,818.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,021 shares of company stock worth $11,683,197. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,589,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,469,506,000 after buying an additional 5,731,627 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 365.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,674,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,576,000 after buying an additional 1,314,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 179.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,194,000 after buying an additional 1,071,184 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 44.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,101,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,468,000 after buying an additional 957,925 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

