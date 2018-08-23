Investors Buy Tyson Foods (TSN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $74.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $28.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.01 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Tyson Foods had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Tyson Foods traded down ($0.49) for the day and closed at $62.91

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.05.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,772,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,531,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 368,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

