Investors Buy U.S. Bancorp (USB) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $83.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.28 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, U.S. Bancorp had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. U.S. Bancorp traded down ($0.14) for the day and closed at $53.80

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $3,046,960.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

