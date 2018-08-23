Investors Purchase High Volume of Keysight Technologies Call Options (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,301 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,526% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $1,831,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 250,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Broadview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,737,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 800.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 198,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

