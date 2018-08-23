Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,871 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,404% compared to the average volume of 590 call options.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $2,689,320.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $15,216,322.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 197,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $93.41 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen set a $101.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.52.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

