Investors Sell Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Strength (JNJ)

Investors sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on strength during trading on Thursday. $101.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $202.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $101.00 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $135.11

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.34.

The company has a market cap of $367.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,310,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,166,000 after buying an additional 2,921,241 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,927.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 129,463,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 129,450,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,456,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,673,000 after purchasing an additional 185,136 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after purchasing an additional 541,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,174,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295,992 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

