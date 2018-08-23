Investors Sell Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) on Strength (SHM)

Investors sold shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $3.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $38.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.58 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $48.03

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,721.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

