iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Position Increased by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1,418.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,214,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,451,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,874,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,842,000 after purchasing an additional 944,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,247,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,107,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,103,000 after purchasing an additional 709,231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

