iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Holdings Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $89.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.27 and a 12 month high of $89.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

