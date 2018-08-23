iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Position Lifted by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,072,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 695,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $393,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $89.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $89.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

