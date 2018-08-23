iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) Shares Sold by Premia Global Advisors LLC

Premia Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,870 shares during the period. Premia Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11,489.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period.

Shares of HEFA stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

