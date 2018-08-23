iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd (REM) Stake Decreased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd (BMV:REM) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd during the first quarter worth $228,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 148,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd by 187.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd during the first quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd during the first quarter worth $115,000.

Get iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd alerts:

Shares of REM opened at $44.99 on Thursday. iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd has a 12-month low of $737.00 and a 12-month high of $905.50.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd (BMV:REM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.