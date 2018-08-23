iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,732.7% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

