iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,467,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 444,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $67.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

