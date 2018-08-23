iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) Position Cut by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF accounts for 2.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 6.29% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $27,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EEMA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.64. 775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,095. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $81.27.

