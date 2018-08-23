iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Holdings Reduced by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

EEM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 721,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,067,758. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

