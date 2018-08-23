iShares US Technology ETF (IYW) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 413.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 484,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 390,087 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,485,000 after purchasing an additional 58,139 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 158,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 123,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $189.24 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $145.10 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

