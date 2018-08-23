Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Itau Unibanco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

ITUB opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Itau Unibanco has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $16.98.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 16.67%. equities research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,203,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,391 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,305,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,951,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892,966 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,952,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,675,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 239,600 shares in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

