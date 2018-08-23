Iteris Inc (ITI) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Iteris in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Department forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.54%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75 and a beta of -0.07. Iteris has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 200,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

