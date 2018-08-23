Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Stake Boosted by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 354,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $38.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.08 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 32.30%. equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

