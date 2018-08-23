J2 Global (JCOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JCOM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.67.

JCOM opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $199,434.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $244,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 723,830 shares in the company, valued at $58,941,476.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,457 shares of company stock worth $971,335 over the last 90 days. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in J2 Global by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 30,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in J2 Global by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 325,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

