James A. Geraghty Purchases 3,000 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Director James A. Geraghty bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $54,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,396.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VYGR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,626. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $638.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.68% and a negative net margin of 731.88%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

