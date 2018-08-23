James A. Kirkland Sells 27,292 Shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 27,292 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,084,038.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.44. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $785.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2,852.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 152,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 22,096.2% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Dougherty & Co lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

