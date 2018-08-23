JAN GUSTAVSSON Purchases 94 Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Stock

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider JAN GUSTAVSSON bought 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,634 ($33.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,475.96 ($3,164.98).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,650 ($33.87) on Thursday. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,969 ($25.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,682 ($34.28).

CCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,660 ($34.00) to GBX 3,000 ($38.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,758 ($35.26) to GBX 2,940 ($37.58) in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,400 ($30.68) to GBX 2,500 ($31.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.07) to GBX 2,800 ($35.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,755 ($35.22).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

