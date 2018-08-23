Jane Lauder Sells 36,334 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $4,840,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EL stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $133.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,946. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $104.30 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

