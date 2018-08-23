Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,427 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3,390.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 53.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,447,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,216 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

ITUB stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 16.67%. equities research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.39%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

