Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,170,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $123,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,044 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $172.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 25.47%. equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

