Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CubeSmart (CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CUBE. Citigroup upped their price target on CubeSmart from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on CubeSmart from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 45.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 77,901 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 16.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.