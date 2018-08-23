Jefferies Financial Group Comments on COSCO SHIPPING/ADR’s FY2018 Earnings (CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $996.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.55.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, management, and financing businesses worldwide. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, vessel management and manning, freight forwarding and transportation, liner agency, shipping agency, marine, vessel owning and chartering, and other international sea transportation services.

