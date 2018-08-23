Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on URBN. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

URBN stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $418,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,520 in the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

