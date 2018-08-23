JET8 (J8T) 1-Day Volume Reaches $58,955.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One JET8 token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. JET8 has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $58,955.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00261491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00148257 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00032053 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,697,760 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.