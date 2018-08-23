John J. Jr. Patrick Sells 40,000 Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (FBNK) Stock

First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FBNK) Chairman John J. Jr. Patrick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $1,286,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,055.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FBNK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,166. First Connecticut Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $511.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.53.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). First Connecticut Bancorp had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. sell-side analysts forecast that First Connecticut Bancorp Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Connecticut Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits.

