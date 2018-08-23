John Laing Group (JLG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 322 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 312.60 ($4.00), with a volume of 1249086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293.20 ($3.75).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Get John Laing Group alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their target price on John Laing Group from GBX 355 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX 38.80 ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Laing Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 71.00%.

John Laing Group Company Profile (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.