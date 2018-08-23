Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.76.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

