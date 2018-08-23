Johnston Press (JPR) Trading Up 49.3%

Johnston Press plc (LON:JPR) was up 49.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.39 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07). Approximately 3,171,268 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,611% from the average daily volume of 41,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on shares of Johnston Press in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

About Johnston Press (LON:JPR)

Johnston Press plc provides news and information services to local and regional communities and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Publishing and Contract Printing segments. Its portfolio includes 13 daily, 154 weekly paid-for, and 37 weekly free newspapers; various monthly lifestyle magazines; specialist local publications; 215 local, e-commerce, and mobile Websites; and 31 tablet and smartphone apps.

